Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

A mixed box office weekend as ‘Free Guy’ tops again

fox16.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour new films with major stars from Hugh Jackman to Michael Keaton opened in North American movie theaters this weekend and only the one with animated puppies fared well. But it wasn’t enough to beat out Ryan Reynolds’ action-comedy “Free Guy,” which topped the charts for the second weekend running.

www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Michael Keaton
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Rebecca Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount Pictures#North American#Comscore#Delta#Hispanic#Millennium Media#Lionsgate#Q#Warner Bros#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Brutal Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

A brutal Ryan Reynolds movie is blowing up on Netflix today. The Canadian star is known these days as a superhero movie icon, thanks to his roles in Green Lantern, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and the Deadpool films. But his comic book cinema debut came way back in 2004’s Blade: Trinity. And though it’s widely agreed to be the weakest of the Blade trilogy, and a pretty rough movie overall, Netflix users around the globe are loving it right now.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Evans Has The #1 Movie On Netflix Today

Chris Evans is one of the most popular actors in the world, and one of his movies is killing it on Netflix. The Losers, a 2010 film starring Evans, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, and Idris Elba, is currently the No. 1 movie on the Netflix streaming platform in the United States, according to FlixPatrol. The movie is ahead of the likes of Netflix originals Resort to Love, Blood Sky, and The Last Mercenary, as well as The Vault. The Losers ranks No. 3 on Netflix overall in the U.S., just behind series Outer Banks and All American.
MoviesComicBook

Dave Bautista Weighs in on Scarlett Johansson Suing Disney: "Told 'Em They Should've Made a Drax Movie"

Marvel fans were in shock earlier this week when it was revealed that Scarlett Johansson had filed a lawsuit against The Walt Disney Company due to breach of contract in regards to the release of Black Widow, with her Avengers: Infinity War co-star Dave Bautista weighing in on the matter, joking that Marvel Studios should have given Drax a solo film instead of Natasha. Given that Johansson has been involved in the MCU for more than a decade, it came as a major surprise to fans to see the conflict with the studio, with Bautista's comment sure to ignite more speculation among fans about whether he's supporting his co-star or siding with the studio, potentially implying there wouldn't have been a lawsuit if they made a Drax movie.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Denzel Washington Was Reportedly Pissed About His New Movie Going To Streaming

Several notable actors, including Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, and Scarlett Johansson, are upset about their movies releasing on streaming services alongside a theatrical release. The COVID-19 Pandemic created a unique situation for the film industry. Covid restrictions made it impossible for fans to see movies in theaters, leading to several...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Jean-Claude Van Damme’s New Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

There are several generations out there that are going to fire up their Netflix accounts, be greeted by French action comedy The Last Mercenary on the homepage and wonder who the hell this Jean-Claude Van Damme guy is, and why he’s randomly shown up in one of the platform’s most popular original films.
MoviesVariety

‘Free Guy’ Reminds Hollywood That Star Power Can Still Matter

The August 13th box office weekend was somewhat of a headscratcher. The prior weekend saw “The Suicide Squad,” the latest filmic entry in Warner Bros.’ DC Extended Universe, hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. The R-rated but big-budget superhero ensemble ultimately grossed below expectations, failing to break $30 million domestically as other hybrid releases have managed to under pandemic pressure.
MoviesPosted by
ClutchPoints

CinemaCon – Warner Bros. Reveals The Matrix 4, The Batman, and Dune

Warner Bros. gives us an astonishing first look at The Matrix 4 as well as updates for The Batman and Dune at CinemaCon held on Tuesday, August 24, 2021. Last night at CinemaCon, movie theater owners from around the country and around the world gathered at the Colosseum at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas to get a look at the upcoming Warner Bros. films headed to their theaters. The exciting showcase certainly excited a lot of moviegoers and might just be enough to get people to fill up movie theater seats over the next 7 months.
MoviesPosted by
ScreenCrush

Patty Jenkins Says ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ HBO Max Release Was ‘Heartbreaking’

Even before Covid, Wonder Woman 1984 had been delayed. It was supposed to come out in December of 2019, then November of that year, before getting bumped back to the summer of 2020. By the fall of 2020, with widespread vaccinations months away, it was decided that the film couldn’t sit on the shelf any longer. Warner Bros. put the movie out in theaters and on its new HBO Max streaming service at the same time, a prelude to the company’s plan to bolster the site by releasing all of its 2021 films day-and-date in theaters and at home.
MoviesNewsweek

'Jungle Cruise' Box Office: How Much Has It Made so Far?

Jungle Cruise was received mixed reviews from critics, despite the magnitude of Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt's stardom. Nevertheless, it has made a big splash on the box office both domestically and internationally. The movie follows Skipper Frank (played by Johnson) and scientist Dr. Lily Houghton (Blunt) as they voyage...
MoviesCNBC

Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over 'Black Widow' streaming release

Scarlett Johansson is suing the Walt Disney Company for releasing "Black Widow" on streaming and in theaters at the same time. The Marvel star claims her agreement with the company guaranteed an exclusive theatrical release for her solo film, and her salary was based, in large part, on the box office performance.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrible Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Coming To Netflix In September

Some movies become world famous thanks to their critical and commercial acclaim, others enter pop culture due to how truly awful they are. Ryan Reynolds has been lucky to star in a few of the former – Deadpool, most obviously – but he’s also appeared in a few stinkers, too. And his most notorious movie has to be 2011’s Green Lantern, in which he starred as the titular Emerald Knight, Hal Jordan. His future wife, Blake Lively, co-starred as love interest Carol Ferris.
MoviesFOXBusiness

Disney's 'Jungle Cruise' floats to $90M global opening weekend, over $30M from streaming

Disney's Jungle Cruise has floated to the top of the box office this weekend with a $90 million global debut. The film earned a better-than-expected $34.2 million in its domestic box office and $27.6 million internationally. Meanwhile, consumers who chose to pay $29.99 to watch the film through Disney+'s Premier Access accounted for over $30 million of the film's total proceeds.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Red Notice Producer Reveals Why Fans Are Gonna Love Netflix’s Movie With The Rock, Ryan Reynolds And Gal Gadot

Red Notice is one of many big-budget films Netflix banked making the platform a competitor for the studios. One reason the streamer has so much faith in the action thriller is its A-list leads. Having Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in one film is a rarity in Hollywood. Plus, it appears to be the DC-Marvel crossover moviegoers didn’t know they wanted. But one person who seems more excited compared to anyone else is the film’s producer Hiram Garcia. The Red Notice producer revealed why fans will love the Netflix thriller.
MoviesPosted by
AFP

'The Suicide Squad' tops NAmerica box office with a tepid total

With Covid-19 fears again depressing North American moviegoing, new Warner Bros./DC superhero film "The Suicide Squad" led the weekend box office but took in only $26.2 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday. The movie, dubbed a pseudo-sequel to 2016's major hit "Suicide Squad," again featured A-listers Margot Robbie and Viola Davis, but two big names from the earlier version -- Will Smith and Jared Leto -- sat this one out. The film's simultaneous release on HBO Max further hurt its box-office totals. Hollywood has been struggling to return to pre-pandemic levels. "This is an unforgiving market," David A. Gross, who runs consulting firm Franchise Entertainment Research, told Variety. Last week's box office leader, Disney's family-friendly adventure film "Jungle Cruise," slipped to second spot, taking in $15.8 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, less than half its week-earlier total. The film, which puts a modern twist on a 1950s theme park ride, stars Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.
MoviesCollider

'The Suicide Squad' Crosses $118 Million at Global Box Office

The Suicide Squad has finally shot past $100 million at the global box office, generating $17 million this weekend in 70 international markets for a total of $118.1 million. The R-rated superhero romp finds itself against the Ryan Reynolds-led video game flick Free Guy in its second weekend in theaters.
MoviesCollider

Shawn Levy on Why ‘Free Guy' Isn't Premiering on Disney+ and How Ryan Reynolds Adds Jokes in Post-Production

With the fantastic new movie Free Guy opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to director Shawn Levy about making the action comedy from 20th Century Studios. As most of you know, Free Guy stars Ryan Reynolds as a bank teller named Guy who exists inside an open-world video game as an NPC (non-player character). In the gaming world, especially shooting games, NPCs are often cannon fodder and target practice. When a mysterious character named Molotovgirl (Jodie Comer) catches his eye, his simple existence is upended as he starts to pursue the woman of his dreams. Eventually, he’ll be forced to become the hero of his own story in order to save his world and the people in it. Free Guy also stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Channing Tatum, and Utkarsh Ambudkar. For more on Free Guy, you can read Matt Goldberg’s glowing review.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘The Suicide Squad’ Opens to Lowly $26.5M as Moviegoers Stay Home Amid Delta Variant

The box office recovery took another hit as Warner Bros. and DC’s critical darling The Suicide Squad opened to a less-than-expected $26.5 million from 4,002 North American theaters amid challenges posed by the Delta variant and a hybrid theatrical-home launch. The movie could claim one victory: it scored the top North American opening of the pandemic-era for an R-rated title. Overseas — where COVID-19 is likewise on the rise in a number of territories — The Suicide Squad collected a muted $35 million from 71 markets for a foreign tally of $45.7 million and global take of $72.2 million. James Gunn directed the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy