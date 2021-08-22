NASCAR: 4 possible teammates for Bubba Wallace in 2022

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing Team were among three Cup Series teams who were penalized after Sunday’s race. After several infractions by teams during last weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 race, NASCAR is laying down the law. Bubba Wallace and his team at 23XI Racing will have to pay a $10,000 fine after they were found with an unsecured lug nut during the post-check race on Sunday. The fine will be targeted at Wallace and his crew chief, Mike Wheeler.