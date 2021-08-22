Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

NASCAR: 4 possible teammates for Bubba Wallace in 2022

motors-addict.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article23XI Racing still want to expand to multiple cars for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season. If that happens, who will be Bubba Wallace’s new teammate? NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin teamed up last year to form 23XI Racing, which made their Cup Series debut this […] NASCAR: 4 possible teammates for Bubba Wallace in 2022 - Beyond the Flag - Beyond the Flag - Your #1 Destination for Motorsports News and More.

www.motors-addict.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Denny Hamlin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Cup Series#Joe Gibbs Racing#Nba#Nba#Motorsports News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Bubba Wallace returns to NASCAR Xfinity Series for first time since 2017

Wallace, who competes fulltime in the Cup Series for 23XI Racing, will drive Hattori Racing Enterprises’ No. 61 Toyota in Saturday Xfinity race at Michigan International Speedway. HRE’s Truck series driver, Austin Hill, was originally scheduled to run the race but will instead focus on the start of the Truck...
MotorsportsNBC Sports

Analysis: The extent of Bubba Wallace’s ability is still not clear

It’s a fair question considering the driver’s record. At the Cup Series level, he’s winless across 137 career starts, and while success in auto racing is largely team-dependent — and he spent his first three full seasons with, at times, an underfunded or unsponsored Richard Petty Motorsports — his trajectory towards his current ride at 23XI Racing was never straightforward.
Michigan StatePosted by
Outsider.com

NASCAR: Bubba Wallace and Two Other Cup Series Driving Teams Penalized After Michigan

NASCAR star Bubba Wallace and his 23XI Racing Team were among three Cup Series teams who were penalized after Sunday’s race. After several infractions by teams during last weekend’s Firekeepers Casino 400 race, NASCAR is laying down the law. Bubba Wallace and his team at 23XI Racing will have to pay a $10,000 fine after they were found with an unsecured lug nut during the post-check race on Sunday. The fine will be targeted at Wallace and his crew chief, Mike Wheeler.
MotorsportsPosted by
Sports Illustrated

Kurt Busch to Join Team Owned by Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin

Kurt Busch will drive next season for 23XI Racing, the NASCAR team owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, in a long expected expansion move for the first-year organization. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, partnered with Jordan this year to start a team centered around Bubba Wallace. It was an easy startup because Wallace brings millions of dollars in sponsorship for the seat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy