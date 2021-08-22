Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: August 21

TRIPLE-A — TACOMA RAINIERS. RECAP: 2B Donovan Walton homered and drove in 5 runs as Tacoma defeated Las Vegas 7–4 on Saturday night. It marked the Rainiers 5th straight victory and kept them in a tie with Reno for 1st place in the Triple-A West division. Walton (2x3, 3 R, 2B, HR, 5 RBI, 2 BB), 3B Jantzen Witte (2x5, 2B), RF Taylor Trammell (3x5) and C Brian O’Keefe (2x4, BB), the Rainiers 1–4 batters in the lineup, combined to hit 9-for-17 with 3 runs scored, 2 doubles, 1 home run, 5 RBI and 3 walks. Walton hit his 7th home run of the season with a 3-run blast with 1 out in the 2nd inning that game the Rainiers an early 4–0 lead. 1B Sam Travis (2x4, 2 R, 2B, SB) and LF Jose Marmolejos (1x3, 2 RBI, 2 BB) each collected at least 1 of the Rainiers 12 hits. Starter Robert Dugger (5.0,5,3,3,0,4,2HR) improved to 2–4 on the season with the win, allowing 3 run on 5 hits over 5.0 innings. RH Matt Festa (1.0,0,0,0,0,1), RH Nick Duron (1.0,0,0,0,0,0), LH Aaron Fletcher (1.,1,1,1,1,2) and RH Jimmy Yacabonis (1.0,1,0,0,0,1) combined to hold Las Vegas to only 1 run over the final 4.0 innings in relief. Yacabonis tossed a scoreless 9th inning to earn his 4th save of the season.