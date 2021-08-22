Cancel
Carroll, IA

Back To Normal Is The Goal For CCSD Heading Into 2021-22 School Year

By Nathan Konz
 5 days ago

The 2021-22 school year begins later this week at the Carroll Community School District (CCSD), and staff are looking forward to what appears to be a regular start to classes. According to Superintendent, Casey Berlau, they will be tracking COVID activity as they head into the new year, but they will be responding to positive cases in a similar manner to other common childhood illnesses, such as chicken pox, influenza or pertussis.

