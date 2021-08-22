Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation," August 22, 2021
The following is a transcript of an interview with former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb that aired on Sunday, August 22, 2021, on "Face the Nation." MAJOR GARRETT: We turn now to former FDA commissioner and Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, his book, "Uncontrolled Spread: Why COVID-19 Crushed US and How We Can Defeat the Next Pandemic" comes out next month. Dr. Gottlieb, good morning. Do we know in this country how many young people have covid-19 Delta variant? And are we testing enough to get an accurate sense of that number? And how far off might we be?www.cbsnews.com
Comments / 5