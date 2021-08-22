American Veerman wins Czech Masters for 1st Euro Tour title

Johannes Veerman is on a bit of run. In his 59th start on the European Tour, Veerman is finally a winner, claiming the D+D Real Czech Masters in Prague. The victory continues his recent solid play. A former Texas A&M standout, Veerman finished solo third at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open in early July, which earned him a spot in the 149th Open Championship. He posted another top 10 at the abrdn Scottish Open before going on to make the cut at Royal St. George’s.