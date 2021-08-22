WRT No. 31 takes LMP2 Le Mans win in shocking finish
Every year Le Mans seemingly throws up late-race drama. This year it was in LMP2, which had its class win decided on the final lap of the race. The category was chaotic and unpredictable in the opening 10 hours, with so many incidents in the tricky, changeable conditions. Once it calmed down and the night hours wore on, WRT’s pair of ORECAs emerged as the favorites, both its ORECAs rapid and running a clean race while other contenders hit trouble.racer.com
