WRT No. 31 takes LMP2 Le Mans win in shocking finish

It has been over three years since Australian specialized supercar manufacturer Brabham blessed the world with the brutal BT62. This machine was built to compete with high-end machinery such as the McLaren Senna, with 700 horsepower and 492 lb-ft of torque from its naturally-aspirated 5.4-liter V8 engine on tap. Brabham Automotive was founded by former Formula 1 racer and Le Mans 24 Hours winner David Brabham, so going fast is in this company's DNA. After the release of the track-only BT62, the company then launched the road-going BT62 Competition, and later the even friendlier BT62R. The company has now returned to its roots with the hardcore BT63 GT2 Concept Race Car, aiming to compete in the 2022 European GT2 Championship.