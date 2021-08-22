Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

A posthumous message on bipartisanship: ‘There’s value in people you don’t agree with’

By Kelly Hooper
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIeni_0bZVJUZt00
Then-Rep. Paul Mitchell speaks as the House of Representatives debates the articles of impeachment against then-President Donald Trump in December 2019. | House Television via AP

In a CNN interview conducted shortly before he died, former Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell stressed the importance of bipartisanship in today’s politics and learning to accept and find value in people with differing views.

“For me it's innate to just say where can we agree? There's value in people you don't agree with.” Mitchell said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that aired Sunday.

Mitchell, who died Aug. 16 at the age of 64 after a battle with renal cancer, announced his retirement from Congress in July 2019, and then disaffiliated with the Republican Party in 2020 amid former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud.

Tapper told Mitchell this is the first time he’s conducted an interview of this nature, that was meant to air after the interviewee has passed away.

Asked what he would miss most about his life, Mitchell said in the interview he would miss his family “first and foremost,” but added that what he misses now in today’s political climate is “real bipartisanship.”

“What I miss right now is, I wish — I’d like to talk with President [Joe] Biden and some of the people I know in the administration about, we need real bipartisanship,” Mitchell said. “Our country, our society is struggling. And it's struggling because people can't accept they believe in different things and look for what they agree on and decide whether someone’s a good person or not.”

He said issues such as whether or not to receive the Covid-19 vaccination are “breaking up families.”

Mitchell added that a new perspective he’s gained from his hospice bed — while watching recent politics play out — is that “you have to choose whether or not to love people or to go through life trying to get political gain.”

“I think we lack the willingness to just accept people. I’ve had good friends on the Democratic side. We only agree on maybe 10 to 15 percent, but I think the world of them,” he said.

Tapper appeared to tear up at one point in the interview, as he told Mitchell it’s been an honor to know him and become friends with him through “interviews, phone calls and text messages.”

“You've been a person who has conducted himself with real honor and integrity. And I hope you know that there are a lot of us out here who think that about you,” Tapper said.

Mitchell’s final message in the interview was a call for trying to understand people, and saying that disagreeing with someone “doesn't inherently make them a bad person.”

“Learn to understand people and judge less. And love more and have less hatred … Just take the time to care about the other person. If you care about them, it's hard to hate them,” Mitchell said.

Comments / 17

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
107K+
Followers
7K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Tapper
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bipartisanship#House#Ap#Cnn#The Republican Party#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republicans Are Trying to Return Their Own Serve in Congress

As regards the events in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, as is usual in these situations, the staff here at the shebeen recommends following the wisdom of Mr. Winston Wolf as to what we should not do to each other yet. Yes, the budget deal was struck, and yes, the passage of the John Lewis Voting Rights Act was a triumph for good sense and the embattled franchise. And, yes, once again, Nancy Pelosi proved herself to be possibly the most effective Speaker of the House since I don’t know when. All of these things are true. But they represent the end of the beginning of the process that will turn these votes into law.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

CNN airs final interview with the late Rep Paul Mitchell, who quit GOP over Trump election claims

CNN has aired the final interview with the Michigan congressman who died less than a year after resigning from the GOP following disagreements with former President Donald Trump. The interview was aired after the death of Rep Paul Mitchell, aged 64, on 22 August from renal cancer. It was carried out by Jake Tapper, and Mr Mitchell wished for it to be broadcast after his death. The former lawmaker spoke from hospice after his cancer, diagnosed in June, became terminal.In December 2020, Mr Mitchell resigned from the Republican Party in reaction to Mr Trump spreading unverified claims that the...
Enterprise, ALDaily Beast

MAGA Rep Who Boasted About Defying Pelosi’s Mask Rule Gets COVID—but Still Won’t Mask Up

Contracting COVID-19 isn’t stopping U.S. Rep. Barry Moore (R-AL) from protesting mask mandates, even as his home state has run out of ICU beds in the latest pandemic wave. “I just don’t believe in mandates from the federal government,” Moore told The Daily Beast from his farm in Enterprise, Alabama on Saturday. “If I died of COVID yesterday, I wouldn’t want to force my beliefs and opinions on anyone.”
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Lindsey Graham's Hypocrisies Laid Bare In Scathing 'Daily Show' Biography

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) once slammed Donald Trump as a “kook” and “unfit for office,” only to change his tune and become of Trump’s staunchest supporters. Or, as Desi Lydic put it in a new “Dailyshow-ography” segment: “Graham did everything he could to stop the wedding between Donald Trump and America, but if he couldn’t ultimately succeed, then goddammit, he would give up harder than anyone had ever given up before.”
POLITICO

Where the centrist rebellion goes from here

THE GOP’S McCAIN FANTASY — Four years ago, Sen. John McCain dealt a decisive blow to the Republican push to topple Obamacare with a memorable thumbs-down vote on the floor. The dramatic moment, as the 2008 GOP presidential nominee crippled his own party’s efforts to “repeal and replace” the landmark health care law signed by the Democratic president who defeated him, resonates in Washington to this day.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

RNC's Paris Dennard blasts the 'Squad' as midterm messaging heats up, predicts Trump involvement in campaign

Republican National Committee national spokesman Paris Dennard blasted "dangerous and irresponsible" rhetoric from members of the far-left "Squad" as the messaging from Democrats and Republicans on a variety of issues heats up ahead of next year's midterm elections. Speaking with Fox News, Dennard slammed Democrats on defunding the police while...

Comments / 17

Community Policy