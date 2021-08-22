Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

MOM AND POP WHITMAN: It's crucial to rebuild the Barataria Basin

Wicked Local
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop: Beautiful yellow cake, Mom — haven't had one for a long time. Everything fine at Eb's. Let's indulge. I've got the copy of the "Audubon" summer magazine with the article, “Forward Marsh,” by Sara Sneath. Since the 1930s, Louisiana has lost more than 2,000-square miles of coastal land, an area about the size of Delaware. Louisiana is preparing to put into place a massive engineering project to rebuild the wetlands.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salt Water#Bp#Oyster#Mississippi River#Eb#Bp#Coastal#Plaquemines Parish#Audubon Delta#Impcts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Houston, TXPosted by
Matt Lillywhite

"Evacuate Immediately!" Hurricane Ida Will Destroy The Gulf Coast

If you haven't already, now is a good time to buy emergency supplies in case you're stuck at home for several days due to torrential rain and hurricane-force winds. A hurricane is rapidly hurdling towards the United States. Named Ida, it has already strengthened into a hurricane and is poised to strike the gulf coast this weekend. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
New Orleans, LAMySanAntonio

Tropical Storm Ida a hurricane menace to New Orleans

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned. “The forecast track...
Florida Statewuwf.org

Ida Could Bring Rainfall To Florida Panhandle

Forecasters say Ida could be at least a major hurricane, with top winds of 120 mph, when it nears the U.S. Gulf Coast. This as residents in the Florida Panhandle are being urged to keep tabs on her. Ida became a Category-1 hurricane early Friday afternoon, with top sustained speeds...
Politics12news.com

Receding waters: Why a once-thriving resort on Lake Mead has all but disappeared

CLARK COUNTY, Nev. — The water at Hoover Dam should be near the top -- but decades of drought has dropped the water level at Lake Mead 158 feet. The repercussions of a draining water supply are immense -- farms are drying up, a once-thriving marina now sits more than a mile from lake water and Arizona's Department of Water Resources is planning water cuts that could impact municipal water supplies as early as 2024.
Missouri Statefreightwaves.com

Missouri trucker charged in double homicide is still at large

Law enforcement is seeking the public’s help in locating a central Missouri truck driver charged in the deaths of his former girlfriend and her daughter as a manhunt enters its fifth day. Prosecutors charged J.T. McLean, 45, of Fulton, Missouri, with two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday in connection...
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
El Paso, TXPosted by
Riley Blue

5 Worst Places To Live In El Paso

Choosing the best city to reside in would always necessitate some form of compromise. New York City might have had a thriving employment market, although it is simultaneously one of the costliest regions in the state.
Florida StatePosted by
Joe Duncan

Ron DeSantis' Mask Mandate Ban is Officially Overturned in Florida Court; Here's What it Means for Floridians

DeSantis' school mask ban is shot down. What's next?. Well, folks, it's official. After a bitterly contested and long protracted legal battle, Florida's ban on local mask mandates that might be implemented by the counties or communities we live in has officially been ruled "unlawful" by a Florida court. I've been with you reporting on this the entire time, since back in May of this year, when Florida Governor DeSantis first signed the executive order that banned cities, counties, and municipalities from implementing mask mandates to keep their citizens safe.
Astronomyweatherboy.com

Solar Flare Erupts from Sun; Triggers Solar Tsunami; Blast Heading to Earth

According to the National Weather Service’s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC), a C3 flare erupted from sunspot region 2859 on the Sun on August 26 and appears to have sent a solar blast towards the Earth. The SPWC, through analysis of available imagery from the SOHO/LASCO instrument, confirmed a partial halo CME took place. In a statement released by the SWPC, analysis and modeling are now underway to determine if there may be any possible geoeffective component to this CME.

Comments / 0

Community Policy