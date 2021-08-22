MOM AND POP WHITMAN: It's crucial to rebuild the Barataria Basin
Pop: Beautiful yellow cake, Mom — haven't had one for a long time. Everything fine at Eb's. Let's indulge. I've got the copy of the "Audubon" summer magazine with the article, “Forward Marsh,” by Sara Sneath. Since the 1930s, Louisiana has lost more than 2,000-square miles of coastal land, an area about the size of Delaware. Louisiana is preparing to put into place a massive engineering project to rebuild the wetlands.www.wickedlocal.com
