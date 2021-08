CinemaCon is this week, and our very own Kaitlyn Booth is there covering the event. Some early looks at some new posters and artwork are on display. Among them are new key art posters for the Kurt Warner biopic American Underdog starring Zachary Levi as the Super Bowl-winning quarterback. The man has actually lived a pretty crazy life, and as far as sports biopics go, this one should be one of the more interesting ones we have gotten in recent years. You can see the key art poster for the film on display at CinemaCon down below.