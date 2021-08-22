Don Everly, Half Of The Quintessential Harmonic Duo The Everly Brothers, Dies At 84

Don Everly, half of one of rock and roll's pioneering groups, The Everly Brothers, has died. The musician, known for singing close harmonies with his brother, was 84. With hits like, "All I Have To Do Is Dream," "Wake Up Little Susie," "Bye Bye Love" and "Cathy's Clown," The Everly Brothers were a sensation in the late 1950s and early '60s as rock and roll became a cultural phenomenon.