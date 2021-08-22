Cancel
College Sports

3 observations from the Badgers' 14th training camp practice

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 6 days ago

A one-off text in a group message has become an identity for the University of Wisconsin football team’s secondary. The group was looking for a nickname for itself, something that embodied who they were and what they want to do on the field this season. After a few not-for-public-consumption suggestions were offered, junior cornerback Alex Smith suggested “The Takers” — as in taking away the ball and taking the momentum in the game.

