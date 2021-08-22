Cancel
Man jumps into gator tank to save handler, and more Highs and Lows

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the man who jumped into an enclosure after a gator attacked a handler and pulled her into the tank, the snake who surprised shoppers at an Australian grocery store, a World War II veteran celebrating his 100th birthday by jumping out of a plane, and the proof that robots from Boston Dynamics don’t always perfectly execute their stunts.Aug. 22, 2021.

Animals1051thebounce.com

Animal Trainer Saved In Alligator Attack After Bystander Jumps On Gator’s Back

An animal trainer who was attacked by an alligator during a child’s birthday celebration over the weekend was saved by a brave bystander who jumped onto the gator’s back. Lindsay Bull, trainer of four years at Scales and Tails in Salt Lake City, Utah was feeding the 8 1/2-foot male alligator when the reptile attacked her on Saturday (August 14), NBC News reports.
Animalskiss951.com

WATCH: Surfer Gets Photobombed…By A Shark!

Most of the time people get photobombed by a person in the background. With remote working-from-home increasing over the past year it’s even possible that an animal has photobombed a time or two. That’s not the case for Kaci Allen’s son. He had a close encounter with a Spinner shark, and it was all caught on camera!
AnimalsTMZ.com

Alligator Attack Hero Says He Was Meant to Save Handler's Life

The hero who helped free the alligator handler from the reptile's jaws says he knew he needed to jump in the tank and save her ... and her mom says it's divine intervention. Donnie Wiseman, the hero from the scary incident at Scales and Tails Utah, tells TMZ ... he felt even better about jumping in the tank to wrestle the gator after getting an emotional message from Lindsay Bull's mother.
Animalshot967.fm

GOOD DAY NEWS STARTER: Bystanders Save a Park Employee in the Grips of a Gator

Two guys visiting Utah’s Scales and Tails reptile and bird center with their kids, RESCUED a female handler who was attacked by an alligator last Saturday. After it grabbed her hand, one of the guys jumped on the gator’s back until she could break free. The second guy pulled her to safety. It was after the gator calmed down that the first guy was able to run away.
Posted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
AnimalsNew York Post

Woman was eaten alive by a pack of bears after storming out of a wedding

A Russian woman stormed off from a wedding only to be eaten alive by a pack of bears, officials fear. Yana Balobanova, 24, made emergency calls stating she was lost in a wooded area of Sverdlovsk, but rescue dogs on her trail found her scent overtaken by the smell of multiple brown bears and footprints from the animals, according to The Sun.
WildlifeMerced Sun-Star

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
Posted by
Fox News

Alligator sneaks up on unaware fisherman in viral video

Always be on the lookout. A group of people fishing in Florida was having a good time when they suddenly noticed that a visitor had snuck up on them: a large alligator. While no one was hurt, the video serves of a good example as to why it’s important to always be mindful near bodies of water.

