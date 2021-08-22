Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden’s handling of Afghanistan troop withdrawal is ‘catastrophic,’ says Chuck Todd

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss the Biden administration’s response to criticism by both Republicans and Democrats on the Afghanistan situation. Despite arguments that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was “inevitable,” Chuck Todd says the administration’s decision to remove U.S. troops before evacuating American citizens was a “catastrophic” one.Aug. 22, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Willie Geist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troop#Republicans#Taliban#Democrats#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related
Foreign Policystardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Wants Answers From Joe Biden on Afghanistan

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., wrote a letter to President Joe Biden demanding that he immediately make a clear commitment to all American citizens, members of our military and our allies that the United States will not rest or spare any resource until a safe and full evacuation from Afghanistan is complete.
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Jake Tapper Calls Out Jen Psaki Comments: ‘There Are No Doubt Americans Who Feel Stranded in Afghanistan Right Now’

CNN’s Jake Tapper called out White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday for comments about the ongoing Afghanistan evacuations. During Monday’s press briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked Psaki, “Does the president have a sense that most of the criticism is not of leaving Afghanistan, it’s the way that he has ordered it to happen by pulling the troops before getting these Americans who are now stranded?”
POTUSNewsweek

Stop Blaming Biden for Afghanistan. He's Cleaning Up Trump's Mess | Opinion

The images coming out of Afghanistan have been disturbing. But let's be clear: The Trump Administration led us straight into this mess. And President Biden is doing everything he can to get us out of it. In Afghanistan, President Biden got dealt yet another losing hand from the Trump Administration....
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

NBC cuts away as Biden began taking questions from reporters on Afghanistan following Sunday address

NBC took a strange moment on Sunday to cut away from President Biden, who addressed the nation about the ongoing withdrawal from Afghanistan as well as Tropical Storm Henri. While ABC and CBS continued with regularly scheduled programming, NBC News immediately interrupted the Peacock network with a "special report" as Biden took to the podium at the White House.

Comments / 0

Community Policy