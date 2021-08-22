Biden’s handling of Afghanistan troop withdrawal is ‘catastrophic,’ says Chuck Todd
Meet the Press moderator Chuck Todd joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to discuss the Biden administration’s response to criticism by both Republicans and Democrats on the Afghanistan situation. Despite arguments that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan was “inevitable,” Chuck Todd says the administration’s decision to remove U.S. troops before evacuating American citizens was a “catastrophic” one.Aug. 22, 2021.www.today.com
Comments / 0