Surgeon General Just Predicted What Happens Next
COVID-19 cases are now up to 150,000+ a day, and are predicted to reach the heights of the pandemic last year. Although the most severe cases are among the unvaccinated—including children—vaccinated people are having breakthrough infections as well, and all infections can lead to "Long COVID," a debilitating illness that may never go away. With this in mind, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy spoke with Brianna Keilar on CNN's State of the Union to clarify why protecting yourself is "more important than ever"—and how you can do that. Read on for five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.www.eatthis.com
Comments / 2