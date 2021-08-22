Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Turtle in California shares Sunday TODAY mug shot

TODAY.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Mary and Dawn in Missouri; Tortie B the turtle in California; TJ in Cincinnati; Gail, Sue, Jackie and Penelope Jo in Florida; Alex flying over Maryland; Liam in St. Louis; Cheree in Baltimore; and Amy in Texas, who is gearing up for her 18th year of teaching. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 22, 2021.

www.today.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
State
Maryland State
Local
California Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Geist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mug Shots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Relationship AdviceTODAY.com

Couple celebrates 80th wedding anniversary with Sunday TODAY mug shot

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Ernie and Cathy in North Carolina; Barrett, Weston and Brooks in Missouri; Brenda in Texas; Mary in Ohio; Marty with his farm friends Dudley and Rosco in Ohio; Marlene, Deborah, Allen, Kendra and Sandy in Georgia; Kristen and Meredith in Texas; and John and Elaine in Illinois celebrating their 80th anniversary and respective 100th and 101st birthdays. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 15, 2021.
Public HealthPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: California: prove shots or tests for events

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California will tighten its rules for indoor events next month, requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test for gatherings of 1,000 people or more as new cases continue to climb because of the delta variant. California already requires these things for indoor gatherings of...
EntertainmentPosted by
CBS News

This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 29)

CBS News meteorologist Jeff Berardelli reports on the storm approaching the Gulf Coast. COVER STORY: Gun violence: America's other epidemic. In Baltimore, as in so many other cities, gun violence is an epidemic, as young people with weapons perpetuate cycles of violence and retaliation. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with officials and advocates who are working to stop the contagion of violence.
California Statefws.gov

Help Wanted: Saving California’s only freshwater turtle

Food, water and shelter for California’s only freshwater turtle are all becoming scarcer across the Western U.S. Wildlife experts say that worsening drought conditions, habitat loss and fragmentation, and invasive species could threaten the long-term survival of western pond turtles in the wild. “Turtles, in general, are among the most...
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
ProtestsPosted by
Vice

The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was a Total COVID Disaster—Again

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. It turns out that when hundreds of thousands of people get together during a global pandemic, hospitals are going to suffer the consequences. And South Dakota is learning that for the second year in a row. The...
Entertainmentallthatsinteresting.com

George And Willie Muse, The Black Brothers Who Were Kidnapped By The Circus And Billed As ‘Martians’

Born with a rare form of albinism in the Jim Crow South, George and Willie Muse were spotted by a cruel showman and forced into a life of exploitation. In America’s era of sideshow “freaks” in the early 20th century, many people were bought, sold, and exploited like prizes for indifferent circus promotors. And perhaps no performer’s tale is as harrowing as that of George and Willie Muse.
AnimalsThe Independent

Pitbull attack on Texas man caught on CCTV

A vicious attack on an elderly man by two dogs in Texas was captured by a surveillance camera. The man can be seen backing away as the two pitbulls aggressively approach him. He tries to fight them off with a boxcutter, but they continue biting him and eventually take him to the ground.
Grocery & SupermaketPopculture

Walmart Locations Closing Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases

In order to combat the skyrocketing coronavirus cases, particularly in the South, Walmart is temporarily closing some locations in order to do some deep cleaning. Locations in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and elsewhere have been shutting down for a few days to handle special sanitization and cleaning protocols. Most of these locations are still running curbside service through the pharmacies while the stores themselves are closed.
Posted by
EatThis

Walmart Is Recalling These 5 Foods Right Now

When a grocery item at Walmart is recalled, the retail giant assures its customers that store locations "work swiftly to block the item from being sold and remove it from" the premises so no customers can purchase it. Still, some recalls aren't issued as quickly as others, which means the item in question may be chilling in your kitchen (perhaps, right at this very moment) without you even knowing there's an issue with it.
Oregon Statewrkf.org

A County In Oregon Holds The Most Unvaccinated People In The State

Jackson County in southern Oregon has the most unvaccinated people in the state. Infection rates are rising, yet all the hospital intensive care units are already full. Hospital workers are demoralized. JPR’s Erik Neumann reports. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Community Policy