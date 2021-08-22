Cancel
Lehi man in custody after shootout with police

By Eliza Pace
 5 days ago
A man was taken into custody Sunday after exchanging gunfire with police from inside his Lehi home.

According to court documents, police responded to a call Saturday from the man's neighbor who heard multiple gunshots from inside the home.

After arriving at the Lehi location, officers attempted to negotiate with the man, later identified as 38-year-old Jason Lutu, but were unsuccessful.

Around 6 p.m., Lutu allegedly fired several rounds towards two police officers who had taken cover behind a white minivan across the street. In response, the officers returned fire towards Lutu before beginning a standoff.

Due to the gunfire, the surrounding neighborhood was put under a shelter in place order.

Following the hours-long standoff, Utah County SWAT dispersed teargas into the home and were able to take Lutu into custody.

Lutu faces two charges of attempted aggravated murder and one count of felony discharge of a firearm.

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

