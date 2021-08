A couple weeks ago, my hard drive that I’d been using to store music I’d downloaded since 2010 failed and became corrupted. Of course I hadn’t backed any of it up, so some rare or lesser known mixes are now gone and out of my reach. It’s good timing then that we’ve learned about the Dance Music Archive, spearheaded by Andi Durrant, Co Founder of This Is Distorted Ltd and chief librarian of the archive.