One of the featured deals in today's Best Buy deals of the day is this Hisense A6G Series 70-inch Android TV on sale for $619.99. This TV is only available at Best Buy and normally sells for around $850, so you're saving $230 today. It could possibly sell out, and it definitely won't stay at this price for more than a day. This is the sort of TV where size and smart features are more important than other things, and it has plenty of smart features for you.