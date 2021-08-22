Elderly woman trapped, rescued from Roswell storm drain

An elderly woman is expected to be okay after first responders rescued her from a storm drain near Seven Branch Park mid-Saturday morning, Roswell fire officials said.

According to Capt. Pablo Troche with the Roswell Fire Department , first responders were called to the scene of a woman trapped in a storm drain off Wood Valley Trace, shortly before 9:20 a.m.

Fire crews from Stations 4,5, and 7, alongside some help from the Sandy Springs Fire Department, were able to find the woman and bring her to safety around 10:30 a.m. She was immediately taken to the hospital and officials said she is expected to be okay.

Troche said the woman struggles with physical impairments and some mental disabilities so they weren't able to find out exactly how long she was trapped, but they believe it was "several hours."

According to a Roswell Fire Department Facebook post, "Confined rescue is one of the many Special Operations specialties Roswell is trained to perform."

Officials have not identified the woman or her exact age.