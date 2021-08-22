Who Sang 'Brother Jukebox' Better: Mark Chesnutt or Keith Whitley?
Paul Craft, the Memphis-born songwriter behind Ray Stevens' novelty hit "It's Me Again, Margaret," also wrote a No. 1 for Mark Chesnutt, "Brother Jukebox." The song dates back to the '70s, when Don Everly of the Everly Brothers first recorded it for his 1976 solo album, styled as Brother Juke-Box. Despite anchoring a solid collection of country-rock tunes, Everly's honky-tonk throwback barely cracked the Billboard Hot Country Country songs' Top 100. Longtime Seldom Scene member John Starling recorded it around the same time for his album Long Time Gone.www.wideopencountry.com
