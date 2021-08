After two stages where solo attackers could hold off the sprinters, stage 3 of the Ladies Tour of Norway played out as expected with the strongest climber taking the spoils. On the first-ever summit finish of the Norwegian Women’s WorldTour race, Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar Team) crossed the finish solo after putting 35 seconds into her closest rival Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (Team SD Worx) over the last 2.5 kilometres of the 11-kilometre climb, in what she called an effort of 'maximum hurt'.