Good to sprinkle in alongside talented college upperclassmen if we can get them. I think in terms of UVA specifics and the packline, that getting OAD's playing the 1-3 spots is infinitely better for our defensive continuity than getting OAD's at the 4 or 5. We have tons and tons of evidence to show that learning how to play the 4/5 consistently on D at UVA takes a lot more time than the 1-3.