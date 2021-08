When it comes to the Big 12 Conference, a prevailing theme is that there seems to be more questions than answers entering the 2021 season, headlined by the overall health and future of the conference itself after news broke roughly a month ago that Oklahoma and Texas plan to depart the league for the SEC in 2025. Whether the move for the two founding members of the Big 12 happens sooner than four years from now remains an unknown, as does wether the Big 12 will remain intact -- or at the very least remain a "Power" conference -- once the two storied programs depart for their new home.