Everyone loves a feel-good story during training camp. Every year, it seems like there are one or two players that fans fall in love with because they are easy to root for in hopes of breaking out into the NFL. The new focus of the Detroit Lions has been a rebuild mentality taking a “let’s see what we have” approach getting extended looks on either young or under development players. With that mindset, the Lions have churned out a few players that have not only turned heads during training camp but may find the means of being contributors on the field.