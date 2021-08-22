Do We Need a “Constitutional Sheriff?”

Copyright Angry Old American, August 20th, 2021. All Rights Reserved. The Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association (CSPOA) was founded in 2011 by Sheriff Richard Mack from Arizona. Sheriff Mack was a member of Ron Paul’s Oath Keepers and a lobbyist for the Gun Owners of America (GOA) during their successful constitutional fight against the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act. At the heart of the Constitutional Sheriff’s and Peace Officers Association is strict adherence to their oath of office; to protect the Constitutional rights of all their citizens against all enemies both foreign and domestic. It should be no surprise that the CSPOA has been branded by our politicians and mainstream media as dangerous “Patriot Extremists.”