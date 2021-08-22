Cancel
Five Things You Didn't Know About OPPO

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OPPO is one of the world's leading technology brands, known for its exceptional smartphones and innovative technology driven by the brand's ultimate purpose "Technology for mankind, kindness for the world". As an exceptional brand from humble and hardworking beginnings, many are unaware of the exciting facts and accomplishments achieved by the technology powerhouse.

Here are the top five interesting facts you may not have known about OPPO:

  1. OPPO started its technology journey by manufacturing Blu-ray players and MP3sFounded by Tony Chen in 2004 in Guangdong, China, OPPO spent its formative years specializing in the manufacture of high-end Blu-ray players for Europe and the US. Following this initial success, the brand then started manufacturing Hi-Fi headsets, MP3s/MP4s that won multiple awards for their exquisite design and sound quality. Fast forward to 2008 when OPPO introduced its first ever phone, the A103 Smiley Face, aptly named for the smiley face image on the back of the phone �
  2. OPPO partners with exciting world class brands and class A Hollywood star!Nothing showcases OPPO's premium quality like collaborations with brands and famous figures like Lamborghini, Dynaudio, League of Legends, and Mohammed Salah, to name a few!OPPO is Asia's first and only smartphone brand to sponsor Roland Garros, the exclusive French Open and Wimbledon tournaments as well as creating a limited-edition smartphone with one of the most prestigious football clubs, FC Barcelona. OPPO's exhilarating campaigns have also left their mark on Hollywood with commercials shot staring household names Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Redmayne
  3. OPPO was the first to introduce industry changing imaging technologiesBeing an industry leader and pioneer in OPPO's DNA. With that in mind, it comes as no surprise that the brand was the first to introduce numerous original camera technologies. OPPO has paved the way for out of the box thinking through its 10x hybrid zoom camera, rotating camera, AI-beautification-capable camera, fully hidden 3d camera, and the first ever under screen camera.
  4. OPPO is a global leader in Patent filings with 65,000 patents - top 10 PCT filers in the world OPPO has always focused its efforts on intellectual property development. The brand has filed for over 65,000 patents, highlighting the brand's never-ending quest for innovation and offering affordable new technology that will bring goodness to the world and positively impact the lives of humans.
  5. OPPO has its own annual global technology convention called "OPPO INNO DAY" OPPO hosts its own global technology convention every year called INNO DAY, where the company showcases its latest innovative technologies and concept products that will shape the future. Started in 2019, every year OPPO INNO DAY provides a sneak peek to the future of technology and OPPO. The convention gives the public the opportunity to see products like the Rollable Concept Handset, OPPO AR Glass, and the OPPO CybeReal. OPPO's journey continues to be as extraordinary and impressive today as the first day it come into existence. The brand's commitment to excellence, with the customer always at the heart of what they do has seen the brand makes huge leaps in a short period of time, compared with its competitors.Said best by founder Tony Chen " OPPO uses technology to empower people to capture the beaty around them and to unleash their imagination of the future; thereby helping everyone get the best out of life".

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-things-you-didnt-know-about-oppo-301360241.html

SOURCE OPPO

