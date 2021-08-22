The secret behind the “Lose You To Love Me” music video

Selena Gomez is back with another fun music video, and this time she is teaming up with Colombian singer Camilo. On Thursday night, the 29-year-old singer dropped the visuals for her latest Spanish single, "999." "Camilo is a fantastic songwriter and singer who proudly wears his heart on his sleeve which is something we connected on immediately," Gomez said in a press release. "I couldn't have been more excited to collaborate with him." While the song's lyrics about love are moving, it's the music video that really has people's attention as it bears a striking resemblance to one of Gomez's previous and most well-known love songs, "Love You Like a Love Song." From the flashy outfits and beauty looks to the dreamy setting, it definitely seems like Gomez took some inspiration from her previous hit. See the similarities for yourself ahead.