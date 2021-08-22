Is Selena Gomez’s new song about ex Justin Bieber?

There is new music from Selena Gomez (28)! The singer released her hit “Lose You To Love Me” over a year ago – a farewell song for her long-term on-off partner Justin Bieber (26). Now the 28-year-old has fulfilled a heart’s desire and brought out a Spanish track – Selena has been talking about this project for years and now her fans can hear “De Una Vez” (translated: once and for all): And again many lines of the song remind of what is known about Selena and Justin’s past relationship.