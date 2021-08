It is a known fact that sports betting is a great alternative to playing at the casino and it has grown in popularity in recent years. It has already enjoyed a massive scene in countries such as the UK, but even in America, some states have now begun to legalise the activity, opening it up to a much wider market than before. People who live in areas where sports betting has recently been legalised may want to get into the activity but have no idea where to start. Fortunately, it is relatively easy to get into when compared to some casino table games and those who want to start betting may find this guide useful.