Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

The Most Powerful Uses For Cannabis

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile names like marijuana and weed carry a certain stigma, the truth is that the plant is natural and overwhelmingly safe. Just a decade ago, cannabis wasn’t openly discussed in most circles. It was widely used, but was only sold, purchased, and discussed in hushed tones. Today, it’s legal in many parts of the country. And within a matter of years, it’ll be legal throughout the entire United States. And if you think it’s only for getting high, you’d be mistaken. Cannabis is a powerful compound with many applications. Let’s explore in further detail. What is Cannabis? Cannabis is a term that refers to a group of three different plants that have psychoactive properties: Cannabis sativa, Cannabis indica, and Cannabis ruderalis. The flowers of these plants can be harvested and dried to produce marijuana/weed.

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Opioids#Cannabis Industry#Alcohol#Pain Relief Research#Epilepsy Com#Green Market Report#The Fresh Toast
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
ShoppingSFGate

CBD vs THC vs Delta-8: What are the differences and which should you choose?

As many states across the country have legalized cannabis — and CBD products can now be found almost everywhere — the popularity of cannabis-based products continues to rise. In the last few months, however, there’s been another surge in popularity for another type of cannabinoid: Delta-8. With so many options...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Sponsored ContentDelta-8: The Gray Area of Cannabinoids

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. You’ve likely heard of delta-8 THC by now (if not, read on!), seeing it grace the shelves of just about any retail market you can think of. Whether it’s a gas station, dispensary or health foods store, chances are there is delta-8 available. For now, at least. More and more regulations surrounding delta-8 are emerging, and many retailers and distributors are scrambling to follow suite.
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

Cannabis use disorder: Another COVID risk factor

Should doctors take particular care to talk to patients about the potential dangers of COVID-19 if those patients have a problematic relationship with pot?. New research from Washington University in St. Louis suggests perhaps they should. Diabetes, obesity and a history of smoking cigarettes are all considered risk factors for...
PharmaceuticalsHeraldNet

Delta 8 THC Near Me: Where Are D8 Products Available for Sale?

We find ourselves feeling low for many reasons. This happens to all of us, and we all look for a refuge. It benefits us if we clear our heads, uplift our mood, and discover our best selves all over again. If you are familiar with the term flying high intoxicating skies, then you most definitely have heard about delta 8 THC.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Benzinga

A Quick Guide to Cannabinoids: CBD

This article by Charles McElroy was originally published on Goldleaf, and appears here with permission. Cannabidiol, better known as CBD, is one of the most common of the approximately 144 phytocannabinoids found in the Cannabis sativa plant. This non-psychoactive cannabinoid has exploded in popularity throughout both the wellness and cannabis spaces in recent years, becoming widely utilized to treat numerous health ailments.
PharmaceuticalsSentinel

CBD extract uses and benefits

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a compound from the cannabis plant that has become very popular in recent years for providing relief from pain, inflammation and anxiety. The healing capabilities of CBD were realized many years ago but because it comes from the same plant as THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is responsible for the psychoactive effects or “high” associated with marijuana, medical professionals didn’t embrace it.
PharmaceuticalsNutritionFacts.org

What Is the Science on Cannabis?

What did the National Academies of Sciences’ 468-page report conclude about cannabis?. When some misinformed people hear of the grand opening of a new plant-based medical practice, one plant in particular may come to mind. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about cannabis over the years, and I figure it’s high time to try to clear the haze. I didn’t want to just take a pot shot, just a tokin’ effort, and end up with a half-baked puff piece. There are burning issues about a growing industry. With so much buzz and smoke and mirrors, the science can really take a hit. Are there acute chronic effects? Perhaps blunt trauma from impaired driving? I wanted to give the straight dope and weed out any doobie-ous research. It’s been quite a trip. In fact, 420 articles were published within just a few months!
Pharmaceuticalsbigeasymagazine.com

4 Most Effective Ways To Use CBD

Cannabidiol (CBD) is only one of the hundreds of compounds of the cannabis or marijuana plant. Long before its modern versions have been sold in dispensaries, it has been used in ancient history as a form of a traditional plant. Marijuana was more than just a recreational drug ever since then.
Pharmaceuticalscoachellavalleyweekly.com

Pearls of Wisdom Concerning Cannabis Side Effects

In trying to pick a topic to write about I came across an article concerning the hypothermic side effect of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). It appears several folks get an intense cold sensation. After doubling my dose of THC one day, I walked around freezing, wanting to put the heat on in 110° weather. Cannabinoids can change body temperature in a dose-dependent manner.
Pharmaceuticalssanjuanjournal.com

Green Earth CBD Gummies Review – Legit or Scam? Find Out Now

As we all know, good health and a healthy lifestyle bring us a lot of happiness. Everyone wants to move forward quickly and achieve success as soon as possible. Still, it has been discovered that with time, many people are dealing with various health-related issues such as stress, anxiety, low blood pressure, diabetes, chronic pain, complicated mental health, improper sleep disorder, and so on.
Pharmaceuticalspsychologytoday.com

7 Key Things to Know about Weed

Marijuana is more powerful than it used to be, because the concentration of THC has increased in recent years. Children and adolescents are at greater risk of becoming addicted to marijuana than adults, because their brain is still developing. Marijuana has medical benefits for some conditions, particularly for chronic pain.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Fatherly

What Does Weed Do to Your Brain and Body?

Ever wondered what’s really going on in your brain and body when you take a hit of marijuana or eat a pot brownie? The side effects are readily apparent, but what’s happening physiologically to create those sensations? And why do some people experience entirely different effects from weed, such as heightened anxiety or paranoia? What does weed really do to the brain? How does marijuana affect the body?
Pharmaceuticalsthefreshtoast.com

Cannabis Could Help Curb Opioid Dependency, New Research Shows

Despite strides in legalization and de-stigmatization, many Americans still perceive cannabis as a gateway drug to harder, more dangerous substances. The coronavirus pandemic, despite our best efforts, has brought out the worst in some of us. Coping with the loss of jobs, family, friends and life’s day-to-day activities has led to an increase in unhealthy behaviors across demographics, including alcohol consumption, illicit drug use and mental health emergencies.
Vernon, CTPosted by
Hartford Courant

Vernon bans cannabis use in all public places

Troubled by people smoking marijuana around children and families and the effects of second-hand smoke, Vernon’s town council has banned cannabis use in all public places. The prohibition was added to the town ordinance regulating alcohol on public property. The rule now says “no person shall burn, smoke or consume cannabis while upon or within the limits of any public highway, public area or ...
Cancerthefreshtoast.com

Legendary Cannabis Advocate Eddy Lepp Proves Marijuana Doesn’t Cure Cancer

Marijuana advocates have argued for decades that the federal government has a cure for cancer and that cure is the cannabis plant. There are no two ways about it. This article is probably going to come across a little harsh. The words and points made herein, for some, may even teeter on inappropriate, way too soon to discuss so explicitly. Let me humbly apologize in advance.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Early Data for Experimental THC Drug 'Promising' for Tourette's

Oral delta-9-tetrahydracannabinol (Δ9-THC) and palmitoylethanolamide (PEA), in a proprietary combination known as THX-110, is promising for reducing tic symptoms in adults with Tourette syndrome (TS), new research suggests. In a small phase 2 trial, investigators administered THX-110 to 16 adults with treatment-resistant TS for 12 weeks. Results showed a reduction...
Pharmaceuticalsarcamax.com

How To Choose The Best Cannabis Strain

The two major strains are Sativa and Indica. The choice between the two depends on personal preference and the feeling that you’re ultimately looking for. Cannabis has different strains. Picking the right one is crucial for one to get the feeling that they are looking for. One can choose to go with those that contain THC or the ones that do not have this component such as CBD oil.

Comments / 0

Community Policy