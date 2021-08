Beavers are back.Around 400 years after humans wiped out beavers across the country, the species has been successfully brought back to specific sites in Britain, and following extensive monitoring, the government is now set to designate them a native species and allow them to repopulate in the wild.The native species designation will mean the animals are legally protected and it will therefore be an offence to capture, kill, disturb or injure them or damage breeding sites or resting places without a licence from Natural England.According to The Times, a public consultation launched this week will set out the criteria...