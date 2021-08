90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa are confronting their family drama. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at part two of the Happily Ever After? Tell All episode, airing Sunday, the married couple rewatches the explosive argument they had with Asuelu's mom Lesina and sister Tammy at Christmastime. Both Lesina and Tammy, as well as Kahlani's sister Kolini, were present for the Tell All as well — marking the first time they had all spoken since the fight.