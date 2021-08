The Orioles have a particularly thin bench for Wednesday night’s game with Tampa Bay at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Not only is Trey Mancini out for the second straight game with a calf injury after he fouled a ball off the calf on Monday, but outfielders Anthony Santander and DJ Stewart are both out of the lineup, too. Santander, who missed a month earlier in the season with a sprained left ankle, is being bothered by the ankle, manager Brandon Hyde said. Stewart has knee soreness.