GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Bernhard Langer shot his age on his 64th birthday Friday for a share of the lead with Marco Dawson in the suspended first round of The Ally Challenge. “I was texting with my family this morning because of the rain delay and I said, `My goal is to shoot my age today and give myself a birthday present.′ Just shows you the strengths of the mind if you put something in your mind and a goal and sometimes you can achieve it. It’s the first time I shot my age. I’ve tried for two years.