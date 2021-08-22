Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

It has been over a year and a system ago that we reviewed Ghost of Tsushima on Digitalchumps.com. The game in July 2020 was a masterpiece of narrative storytelling that was unrivaled in its execution. It took us through Japan’s Tsushima Island and samurai history led by a vengeful, yet honorable lead character named Jin Sakai. His quest was to save his homeland island from an invading Mongol force that was hellbent on taking Japan and bringing down the Shoguns. It was a one-player adventure at the time that broke off into multiplayer last year with Legends, a free download so that people could party with each other. That said, here we are now in August 2021 and the director’s cut of this game has surfaced with PS5 upgrades and a new tale for a separate area called Iki Island. For PS4 and PS5 owners is this worth the price of admission? Well, let’s talk.