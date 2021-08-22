Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

By Nathaniel Stevens
digitalchumps.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been over a year and a system ago that we reviewed Ghost of Tsushima on Digitalchumps.com. The game in July 2020 was a masterpiece of narrative storytelling that was unrivaled in its execution. It took us through Japan’s Tsushima Island and samurai history led by a vengeful, yet honorable lead character named Jin Sakai. His quest was to save his homeland island from an invading Mongol force that was hellbent on taking Japan and bringing down the Shoguns. It was a one-player adventure at the time that broke off into multiplayer last year with Legends, a free download so that people could party with each other. That said, here we are now in August 2021 and the director’s cut of this game has surfaced with PS5 upgrades and a new tale for a separate area called Iki Island. For PS4 and PS5 owners is this worth the price of admission? Well, let’s talk.

digitalchumps.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Travel#Digitalchumps Com#Legends#Sucker Punch#Mongols#Eagle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
Related
Video Gamespsu.com

Chivalry II’s First Free Update Is Available Now On PS5 And PS4

Chivalry II arrived earlier this year and instantly became a hit with players and critics alike for its whimsical bloody humour and simple to learn but difficult to master gameplay, and now developer Torn Banner have just released the game’s first free update for PS5 and PS4. The announcement was...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tales Of Arise: Free to Play Demo’s Release Date Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Tales of Arise, that a free-to-play demo of the game, which is the latest addition in the acclaimed series, will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18. You can check...
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Oxenfree Sequel Coming to PS4 and PS5

Return to Camena in Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals. Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals is coming to PS4 and PS5 following an announcement during the Playstation Blog’s Indie Showcase. Developers Night School Studios had a hit on its hands back in 2016 with the release of Oxenfree garnering praise from critics and gamers alike. Blending supernatural elements with a grounded and intimate coming-of-age story Oxenfree focused on high schooler Alex who along with her friends tap into a ghostly signal and attempt to solve the mysteries of Edwards Island.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Hades is Now Available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5

After launching last year for PC and Switch to exceptional praise, Supergiant Games’ roguelite Hades is out now for PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’s also available on Xbox Game Pass. Check out the release trailer below which sees protagonist Zagreus battling the Hydra along with some gameplay.
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Video Game Review – Hades on PS5

On paper, Hades isn’t the type of game you would expect to be one of the highest rated video games of all time. It’s an isometric rogue-like story of Greek gods and betrayal. Yet here we are, nearly a year after it’s release and the game’s long-awaited release to PlayStation and Xbox are atop many Most Anticipated lists. The Game of the Year award winner does so much right that it’s easy to understand why.
Video GamesPolygon

Ghost of Tsushima’s upgraded camera helps, but is it really necessary?

When it launched in 2020, Ghost of Tsushima drew repeated comparisons to Assassin’s Creed, as both compliment and criticism. It rang mostly as a compliment to me — I’m a sucker for period pieces, even if I know nothing about the time or the setting. And an open-world adventure always rings big value bells with me. But by the time I rejoined the gaming conversation after a summer sabbatical, I was already hip deep in the sports programming that usually commands my attention. Ghost of Tsushima lingered as my FOMO highlight for 2020.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Darksiders III Is Finally Coming to Switch Next Month

Originally released back in 2018, Darksiders III is a fast-paced and frenetic action game in which you play as Fury, who is tasked with hunting down the seven deadly sins. And now, three years later, THQ Nordic has finally announced that the game will be coming to the Switch next month as well.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Toy Soldiers HD launches for Switch in September, new trailer

Accelerate Games today announced the final release date for Toy Soldiers HD. The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade title is slated for September 9 on Switch. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie...
Video GamesCollider

'Toy Soldiers' HD Remaster Gets New Trailer and Release Date

Back in May, Accelerate Games and Signal Studios announced that they would be remastering both Toy Soldiers and Toy Soldiers: Cold War in full HD, along with creating a full sequel called Toy Soldiers 2: Finest Hour. A new trailer has been released for the HD remaster of the original game, and it shows off plenty of gameplay, as well as a new release date.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

PlayStation has to give us something good with September's PS Plus games

LATEST LEAK - Could it be true?. When is PlayStation going to announce next month's PS Plus games?. When can we play them - when we know what they are?. The latest PS Plus leak sounds promising and - more importantly - could be legitimate. Here's what we could be looking at for September 2021's PS Plus line-up:

Comments / 0

Community Policy