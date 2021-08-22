Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Season Review: Tuca & Bertie Season Two

By Daniel Kurland
bubbleblabber.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason two of Tuca & Bertie continues its examination of two birds in their thirties, Tuca and Bertie, while they negotiate the hurdles of adult life, their friendship, and so much more. These episodes push both of its titular characters to introspective places, both through visits to therapy or a serious relationship, that test them in new ways. Tuca and Bertie are used to tackling whatever life throws at them as a team, but this second season asks the question of whether these two are healthier together or apart. It’s a raw, honest look into these characters that culminates in a challenging, satisfying season of television.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Television#Creativity#Mental Health#Abuse Of Power#Tuca Bertie Season#Tuca Bertie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
TV & VideosComicBook

New Horror Movie on Netflix has Near Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

Earlier this week Netflix added a brand new horror movie to its roster of streaming content but unlike most of the flicks that they have available this one is a critical hit. The Old Ways, a film from director Christopher Alender and screenwriter Marcos Gabriel, is sitting pretty as far as reviews are concerned; as noticed by BGR.com for some time the movie had a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes but as of this writing it has slipped to a still impressive 95% on the Tomatometer with 20 total reviews. The film's official description on the streamer reads: "A reporter visits her birthplace in Veracruz for a story about tribal culture, only to be kidnapped by locals who believe she's demonically possessed."
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Lucifer: Netflix Drops Emotional Final Season Trailer

The end is nigh for Lucifer, which has cheated death on countless occasions. Netflix on Tuesday dropped the first official trailer for Lucifer Season Season 6, and it's good!. This is it, the final season of Lucifer. For real this time. The devil himself has become God… almost. Why is...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Modern Love: Season Two Viewer Votes

Will viewers fall in love with the second season of the Modern Love TV show on Amazon? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Modern Love is cancelled or renewed for season three. Amazon and other streaming platforms, however, collect their own data. If you’ve been watching this TV series, we’d love to know how you feel about the second season episodes of Modern Love here.
TV SeriesComicBook

ComicBook Nation: Free Guy & DC’s Titans Season 3 Review

In this episode of ComicBook Nation Podcast we review and talk spoilers for Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy and DC’s Titans Season 3; break down Marvel’s What If…? after episode 1; PLUS we talk about the new Batman ‘89 comic, Netflix’s Blood Red Sky - and more!. There are several additional...
TV Serieshypebeast.com

‘Lucifer’ Final Season Trailer Teases an Epic Fight to the Death

The trailer is out for the sixth and final season of Netflix‘s supernatural series Lucifer, offering fans a look into how the titular character grapples with pressure for him to ascend to his father’s throne and watch over the Earth he presently walks on. Resuming life in Los Angeles after...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review: Amazon Prime’s ‘Modern Love’ Season Two Premiere “On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down”

Inspired by personal essays submitted to the New York Times column of the same name, Amazon Prime’s Modern Love premiered its second season with ‘On a Serpentine Road, With the Top Down,’ based on the submitted essay by Doris Iarovici. Written and directed by executive producer John Carney, episode one tells the story of Dr. Stephanie Curran (Minnie Driver, Will & Grace), a remarried widow who struggles to let go of her late-husband’s sports car.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Doom Patrol: Season Three Premiere Date Set by HBO Max (Watch)

Doom Patrol fans don’t have long to wait for the return of the DC superhero series. HBO Max has set a September premiere date for season three of the series about a group of misfits who do what they can to save the world. Diane Guerrero, April Bowlby, Brendan Fraser,...
TV SeriesDecider

‘The Other Two’ Season 2 Was Worth The Wait

The first season of The Other Two premiered in January of 2019 on Comedy Central, which for multiple reasons feels like a legitimate lifetime ago. Do you honestly remember what life was like back in 2019? I don’t! At this point, trying to describe day-to-day life pre-March of 2020 would be like attempting to explain how or why Dean Cain graced the cover of TV Guide back in July of 1995 to anyone under the age of 15. They’d be like: What’s TV Guide? Who’s Dean Cain? And why are you talking about this in the comments section of Camila Cabello’s TikTok?
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

Review of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season Five Episode Eight “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort”

The eighth episode of Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty titled “Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort” aired on August 8 and left fans with more questions than answers. In a nearly standalone Rick episode, the episode commits to a parody of Charlie Kaufman’s Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind while Rick trades out romance with friendship within the memories of his coma-stricken best friend Birdperson to save his life. In shades of the previous “Pickle Rick” Die Hard parody episode, Rick leaps through the memories in order to provide a convincing plea to his friend to wake up once more, yet potentially only to save himself from also perishing while inside Birdperson’s mind.
TV SeriesComicBook

Freeform Cancels Comedy Series After Two Seasons

As noticed by Variety, Freeform is moving on from the Josh Thomas-starring comedy series Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, seemingly cancelling the series after two seasons. Thomas himself shared the news on social media, writing in a note: "I have news. We've decided Season 2 of Everything's Gonna Be Okay will be its last. I want to send an extra super special thanks to our cast, writers and crew who are talented, kind and passionate. We made the second season at the peak of the pandemic and everyone did such a beautiful job of keeping each other safe and happy and sometimes dancing. If any of these people ask you for a job, I highly recommend you say yes.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Wellington Paranormal: Season Two Viewer Votes

Are Minogue and O’Leary in over their heads in the second season of the Wellington Paranormal TV show on The CW? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Wellington Paranormal is cancelled or renewed for season three (it’s already been renewed in New Zealand). Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Wellington Paranormal here.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 Review: Game Over

American Horror Stories Season 1 Episode 7 would have been the perfect end for the house that has stalked our dreams since American Horror Story Season 1 Episode 1. We had a convincing new story, the return of some fan-favorites, and a fiery conclusion that would have worked as a way to end the house's reign of terror for good.
TV SeriesComicBook

Star Trek: Lower Decks Cast Weigh the Potential for Romance in Season 2 (Exclusive)

Star Trek: Lower Decks returns for its second season on Paramount+ on Thursday, offering new adventures and misadventures of the USS Cerritos crew. ComicBook.com has seen the first few episodes of the series. We won't spoil anything significant, but a few quick jokes pop up involving characters making assumptions about romantic relationships between the lower deckers. They're not the focus of any episodes, but it occurred enough to make one wonder if the show's writers were trying to clue fans in on something. Or perhaps the opposite is accurate, and they're disabusing audiences of the possibility of romantic connections forming.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Orville season 3: Seth MacFarlane wraps filming, hopes for more

Season 3 had quite a road to being completed, but in the end, there’s a lot to celebrate today!. In a post on Twitter, series star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane confirmed that filming for the latest batch of episodes is done. This season has been in the works for years now, but faced frequent interruptions for a variety of reasons. First, it had to adjust to making the move over to Hulu. From there, it also incurred a number of other delays due to the onset of the global health crisis. This is not an easy show to make ever, let alone when you have to handle a number of safety regulations. With the amount of prosthetic work that is done for some of these characters, people inevitably are going to be in close contact with each other.

Comments / 0

Community Policy