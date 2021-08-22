Season Review: Tuca & Bertie Season Two
Season two of Tuca & Bertie continues its examination of two birds in their thirties, Tuca and Bertie, while they negotiate the hurdles of adult life, their friendship, and so much more. These episodes push both of its titular characters to introspective places, both through visits to therapy or a serious relationship, that test them in new ways. Tuca and Bertie are used to tackling whatever life throws at them as a team, but this second season asks the question of whether these two are healthier together or apart. It's a raw, honest look into these characters that culminates in a challenging, satisfying season of television.
