Season Review: Tuca & Bertie Season Two

Season 3 had quite a road to being completed, but in the end, there’s a lot to celebrate today!. In a post on Twitter, series star and executive producer Seth MacFarlane confirmed that filming for the latest batch of episodes is done. This season has been in the works for years now, but faced frequent interruptions for a variety of reasons. First, it had to adjust to making the move over to Hulu. From there, it also incurred a number of other delays due to the onset of the global health crisis. This is not an easy show to make ever, let alone when you have to handle a number of safety regulations. With the amount of prosthetic work that is done for some of these characters, people inevitably are going to be in close contact with each other.