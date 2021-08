Cops say they have arrested the hit-and-run “scooter” user who struck and killed actor Lisa Banes in June on the Upper West Side. In a 1 a.m. statement on Friday, the NYPD said Brian Boyd, 26, who lives on Amsterdam Avenue near the June 4 crash site, had been arrested hours earlier and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash and failure to yield to a pedestrian — in this case, the “Gone Girl” actor who had reportedly stepped into the crosswalk of 64th Street with the light before being slammed by Boyd.