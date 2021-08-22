Cancel
NFL

Buffalo Bills Links, 8/22: Bills roll Bears

By Buffalo Rumblings
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills thoroughly dominated the Chicago Bears in every facet of the game during Saturday’s 41-15 demolition in the Windy City, and today’s edition of the daily links highlights the good (Mitchell Trubisky, the pass rush, Isaiah McKenzie, Jacob Hollister and Spencer Brown among them) and the bad (Bobby Hart, Siran Neal, Dawson Knox’s drop) from Buffalo’s win as the Bills ran their preseason winning streak to seven.

#Bears#American Football#Buffalo Bills Links#The Buffalo Bills
