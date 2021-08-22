Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Luzerne County, PA

58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County Sunday; 2,169 statewide

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 5 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Sunday showed Luzerne County with 58 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The county’s death count is at 840.

The county’s total cases are now at 33,393 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 19,188 cases and 489 deaths; Monroe County has 15,764 cases and 323 deaths.

The Department of Health Sunday confirmed there were 2,169 additional positive cases of COVID-19 reported, bringing the statewide total to 1,267,709.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 6–Aug. 12, stood at 6%.

Vaccination distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination, go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Times Leader

Times Leader

3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
631K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilkes-barre, PA
Coronavirus
Lackawanna County, PA
Government
County
Luzerne County, PA
Wilkes-barre, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Luzerne County, PA
Coronavirus
Wilkes-barre, PA
Government
County
Lackawanna County, PA
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Luzerne County, PA
Government
Lackawanna County, PA
Health
Lackawanna County, PA
Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Luzerne County, PA
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#The Department Of Health#Pennsylvanians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Ribbon cutting held for D&L Trail pedestrian crossing at Middleburg Road

WHITE HAVEN — Sen. John Yudichak Friday said the D&L Trail connects the people of Pennsylvania to our industrial heritage. That connection has improved significantly. The Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), and Reading Blue Mountain and Northern Railroad announce the completion of a new pedestrian road and railroad crossing at Middleburg Road along the D&L Trail.
Luzerne County, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Wyoming Valley West moves to K-12 mask mandate

KINGSTON — Wyoming Valley West Superintendent Dave Tosh announced Friday that the district was changing masking requirements so that all students and staff must wear masks in schools. Previously, the district had planned to require masks only in kindergarten through grade 8. At least two other Luzerne County Districts have...
Maryland StatePosted by
Times Leader

Suspect in Wilkes-Barre stabbing captured in Maryland

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A man wanted in connection with a March stabbing in Wilkes-Barre was taken into custody in Maryland, the U.S. Marshals Service said Friday. Tyquan J. Smith, 28, previously of Wilkes-Barre and Brooklyn, was taken into custody by the Marshals Service in...
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Federal jury convicts Wilkes-Barre man of drug trafficking

SCRANTON — A federal jury convicted Tysheen Gott of Wilkes-Barre of drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. Gott, 45, also known as “LB” was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, crack, and tramadol following a seven-day trial before U.S. District Judge Malachy Mannion.
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Bus driver shortage, COVID-19, increase concern for back to school safety

WILKES-BARRE — Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, this week said in addition to the typical increase in traffic that occurs at the beginning of each school year, the school bus driver shortage means buses taking longer routes, students waiting at bus stops for longer periods of time and more parents opting to drive their children to school.
Scranton, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Cartwright announces $1.7M for WB/Scranton International Airport

PITTSTON TWP. — U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright on Friday announced that the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has received $1,656,717 from the U.S. Department of Transportation to extend its taxiway. With this added discretionary funding secured, the airport’s first phase of construction on its Taxiway B Extension project can begin. This project,...
Kingston, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Judge denies Selenski relief

WILKES-BARRE — Any hope convicted double murderer Hugo Selenski has for a new trial will have to be with state appellate courts. Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III denied relief under the state’s Post Conviction Relief Act for Selenski, 48, who argued his trial lawyers – Bernard J. Brown and Edward J. Rymsza – were ineffective in questioning witnesses during his jury trial held in January and February 2015.

Comments / 1

Community Policy