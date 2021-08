Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Mason Greenwood and Scott McTominay for victory over Leeds United. Greenwood was on the scoresheet for the 5-1 rout. Solskjaer said, "The way he burst away for that second goal. That's a man compared to a boy that was in the first team two years ago. I'm delighted with what he has done in pre-season to get his fitness up."