Call of Duty Vanguard: Activision’s absence from the trailer is "a creative decision"
Last Thursday was the presentation in society of Call of Duty: Vanguard, despite the fact that the game’s existence was an open secret and there was something that drew powerfully attention in its debut trailer: the absence of any mention of Activision in said trailer. Everything pointed to the fact that this is due to accusations of harassment within the company, but from the company itself they have wanted to make it clear that nothing further, but that it is due to a mere “creative decision.”marketresearchtelecast.com
