Premier League

Southampton wing-back Livramento: Man Utd point fair result

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTino Livramento says Southampton's players were pleased with their 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The match marked the former Chelsea starlet's home debut with Saints. He later said, "It's a pleasure to play in front of these fans for the first time. When you first come out and they are chanting your name it's a special feeling. I'm happy I can show on the biggest stage. I've been doing it in my youth days at Chelsea and I'm happy.

