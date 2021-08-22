Southampton wing-back Livramento: Man Utd point fair result
Tino Livramento says Southampton's players were pleased with their 1-1 draw against Manchester United. The match marked the former Chelsea starlet's home debut with Saints. He later said, "It's a pleasure to play in front of these fans for the first time. When you first come out and they are chanting your name it's a special feeling. I'm happy I can show on the biggest stage. I've been doing it in my youth days at Chelsea and I'm happy.www.tribalfootball.com
Comments / 0