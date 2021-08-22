Southampton wing-back Livramento: Man Utd point fair result

It’s going to take a minute to stop thinking about Tammy Abraham and young Valentino Livramento as just two of Chelsea’s many loan players, but even once that happens, we will still be happy for their successes with their new teams — especially as we have buy-back clauses for both (€80m and £25m, respectively). Their success is also great advertisement for the Chelsea Academy as a place where great talents are developed, nurtured, and set upon a path of greatness.