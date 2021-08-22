Tottenham boss Nuno on victory at Wolves: We were relentless
Tottenham boss Nuno was delighted with the manner of their 1-0 win at former club Wolves on Sunday. Dele Alli struck from the spot for the only goal of the game. Nuno later said: "Relentless, compact, solid, a unit - everybody helping each other because it was tough from minute one, but we defended very well. In terms of attitude, I am very proud. When you are not able to do a lot of things, you do what you have to do take what we came here for.www.tribalfootball.com
