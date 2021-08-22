Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Tottenham boss Nuno on victory at Wolves: We were relentless

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham boss Nuno was delighted with the manner of their 1-0 win at former club Wolves on Sunday. Dele Alli struck from the spot for the only goal of the game. Nuno later said: "Relentless, compact, solid, a unit - everybody helping each other because it was tough from minute one, but we defended very well. In terms of attitude, I am very proud. When you are not able to do a lot of things, you do what you have to do take what we came here for.

www.tribalfootball.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dele Alli
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolves#Tottenham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno admits he needs more players

Tottenham boss Nuno admits he needs more players. Spurs open their season later today hosting Premier League title holders Manchester City. Bryan Gil, Pierluigi Collini and Cristian Romero have already joined Tottenham this summer. But Nuno insists: "The squad needs balance. We have a very talented squad but we need...
UEFATribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno defends squad selection for Europa Conference League playoff

Tottenham boss Nuno insists he respects the Europa Conference League ahead of their play-off first leg against Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira. Nuno insisted Spurs are taking Uefa's new tertiary club competition "very seriously". Asked if his plans to rest the likes of Heung-min Son and Lucas Moura were indicative...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Wolves expect Tottenham approach for Adama Traore

Wolves expect an approach from Tottenham for Adama Traore. The winger has two years left on his contract and has yet to agree a new one with the Molineux club. He attracted interest both last summer and in January and is greatly admired by Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo, who coaxed top form from Traore during their three seasons together at Wolves.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno: Reasons why Ndombele not considered for selection

Tottenham boss Nuno admits Tanguy Ndombele remains frozen out. Spurs' record signing is facing an uncertain future after not being included in the squad for the friendlies against Chelsea and Arsenal last week. When asked about Ndombele's continued absence, Nuno said: "There's always a reason in the decisions we make.
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Nuno tells Kane get ready to help Tottenham

London (AFP) – Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo told Harry Kane to get fit and be ready to help Spurs after beating defending champions Manchester City 1-0 to open their Premier League season on Sunday. Kane was absent from the Spurs squad with his future at the club still in...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

​Tottenham manager Nuno reveals Kane in contention for Wolves

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes Harry Kane could feature against Wolves in the Premier League. The talismanic forward has not played for Spurs this season, amid transfer speculation and links to Manchester City. He was not in the traveling party for their Europa Conference League qualifier first leg defeat...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo ignoring the talk about Harry Kane’s future

Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo insists he is not listening to the noise surrounding Harry Kane’s future.The England captain is dominating the headlines as he tries to get his move to Manchester City with Spurs currently holding firm in their desire to keep a player who still has three years left on his contract.Every time Nuno faces the press he is quizzed on Kane’s situation, the latest being whether he will make his Spurs return against Wolves on Saturday.Kane did not play against City last weekend due to his late return from holiday while he has also not travelled...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Nuno Espirito Santo says he'll wait until the weekend to decide if Harry Kane is ready to face Wolves on Sunday, with Tottenham wanting to assess his mental state as well as physical fitness amid push for move to Manchester City

Tottenham will assess wantaway Harry Kane's mental state as well as physical fitness before restoring him to Nuno Espirito Santo's side. Kane has been left out of Spurs's squad for their Europa Conference League play-off trip to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira and instead remained in London to train and continue his bid for full fitness following his extended summer break.
Premier LeagueKESQ

Kane selected as substitute for Tottenham at Wolves in EPL

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Harry Kane has been selected as a substitute for Tottenham’s Premier League match at Wolverhampton. That paves the way for his first appearance of the season amid intrigue about his potential move to Manchester City. The England captain returned late to preseason and was not deemed fit enough to even be on the bench for Tottenham’s 1-0 win over City last weekend in the opening round of the league. He didn’t travel with the Tottenham squad to Portugal for the 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in the Europa Conference League on Thursday. Kane is reported to have told Tottenham at the start of the offseason that he wanted to leave and has been widely linked with a move to City.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham boss Nuno: Ndomble should speak about his plans

Tottenham boss Nuno is coy over the future of Tanguy Ndombele. The manager says it is not his job to convince anyone to play for the club after record signing Ndombele asked to leave. On Friday, Nuno raised the issue of motivation when asked why the former Lyon man is...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham manager Nuno: Wolves return will be special - no doubt

Tottenham manager Nuno admits going back to Wolves today will be "special". Nuno returns to Molineux for the first time since his departure at the end of last season. “It's going to be special, no doubts about it, special," said Nuno, who joined Wolves after stints at Porto and Valencia. “It was four years of our lives working together, with the fans, from day one, and we should be so thankful.
Premier LeagueESPN

Kane returns, Alli scores in Tottenham win at Wolves

Harry Kane made his return and Dele Alli was on target as Tottenham beat Wolves 1-0 on Sunday. Manchester City target Kane started on the bench at Molineux amid ongoing speculation over his future and came on with 20 minutes to go as Spurs followed up last week's win over Manchester City win another three points.

Comments / 0

Community Policy