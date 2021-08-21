Manaphy Egg Mystery Gift Headlines Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Early Purchase Bonuses
The Pokémon Company International has revealed early purchases bonuses for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. First up, players will be able to receive a Manaphy Egg that can be hatched in-game until 21st February 2022 by selecting Get via internet in the Mystery Gift feature. The publisher warns that it “takes approximately two hours of play time before the Mystery Gift feature is unlocked.”www.nintendo-insider.com
