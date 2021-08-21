Manaphy Egg Mystery Gift Headlines Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Early Purchase Bonuses

Zamazenta in Pokemon GO makes its debut after Niantic Labs revealed the final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock Event, featuring Pokemon from Sword and Shield. A YouTube video detailing this announcement was uploaded onto the official Pokemon GO channel early Tuesday morning showcasing the third and final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock event, themed around the addition of several Pokemon from the Galar Region. In addition to the debut of Pokemon such as Falinks and Wooloo, both Zamazenta and its fairy-typed counterpart Zacian are the main course in this Sword and Shield-themed event, with Zamazenta receiving the spotlight during the second week, set to begin on Aug. 26 and lasting until Sept. 1.