Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Receive New Trailer And Screenshots

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pokémon Company International has shared a new trailer and screenshots for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. This has revealed that the Sinnoh region’s popular Pokémon Super Contests return as Super Contest Shows, that players can socialise with other Trainers from around the world in the Union Room and that you will be able to personalise your experience using Capsule Decoration.

Video Gamespokemonblog.com

You can dig for valuable treasure and Pokémon Fossils, create your own Secret Base, find Pokémon living in Pokémon Hideaways and adventure with other Trainers at the Grand Underground in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are launching later this year for Nintendo Switch. Read on below to learn more:. Developed by ILCA, Inc., and directed by Junichi Masuda (GAME FREAK) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features from Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.

