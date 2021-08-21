Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Receive New Trailer And Screenshots

Pokemon Sword and Shield on Nintendo Switch introduced a number of exciting new Pokemon to the series, and soon, Pokemon Go fans will have the chance to find some of them in the mobile game! Pokemon Go developer Niantic announced today that several Pokemon first introduced in the Galar region will be added, including Skowvet, Wooloo, and Falinks which will now be found in the wild. Players will also be able to find these Pokemon thanks to Field Research Tasks from PokeStops. The Legendary Pokemon Zacian and Zamazenta will also debut in the game, appearing in five-star Raids in their Hero of Many Battles forms.