Pokémon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl Receive New Trailer And Screenshots
The Pokémon Company International has shared a new trailer and screenshots for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl on Nintendo Switch. This has revealed that the Sinnoh region’s popular Pokémon Super Contests return as Super Contest Shows, that players can socialise with other Trainers from around the world in the Union Room and that you will be able to personalise your experience using Capsule Decoration.www.nintendo-insider.com
