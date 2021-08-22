Details Announced for 2021 Lotus Festival

Editor’s note: The following is a press release from the Lotus Education & Arts Foundation. Bloom has republished it here with edits for style and clarity. The Lotus Education & Arts Foundation has announced the details of the 28th annual Lotus World Music & Arts Festival that will bring diverse voices from around the globe to Bloomington from Thursday, September 23–Sunday, September 26, 2021. This year’s festival is designed to be accessible to all during a time of continued uncertainty and concern for the health and safety of the global community. Lotus invites attendees to safely enjoy multicultural music, art, food, dance, workshops, and more.