They call it Death Valley for a reason. Every year adventurous souls perish in the scorching heat by falling prey to the overwhelming and unrelenting heat. Yet this singular desert in California can cast a spell over those so inclined. Once smitten, harsh though it may be, it becomes unthinkable not to explore and cherish one of the last remaining unspoiled spots on this planet. I am one of those spellbound souls. Every year I pack my hiking gear and head out, longing for the barren wildlands of Death Valley.