Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Broncos vs. Seahawks: 7 takeaways from Denver's win

By Jon Heath
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Broncos defeated the Seattle Seahawks 30-3 in Week 2 of NFL preseason on Saturday evening. Here are seven quick takeaways from the win. Special teams has been a problem in Denver for several years now and the squad didn’t show much improvement on Saturday. The Seahawks totaled 126 return yards on four of their returns, a terrible average (31.5 yards) for the Broncos’ kickoff coverage. Denver also had a punt blocked. The Broncos need to clean up those kinds of mistakes before the regular season.

broncoswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Denver Broncos#The Seattle Seahawks#Ohio State#The Los Angeles Rams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Why Vic Fangio screwed up the QB decision, big time

Head coach Vic Fangio has announced that Theodore Edmond Bridgewater, Jr. is the starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos. That’s the wrong decision. I love Vic Fangio. In fact, I think he’s the best defensive mind the NFL has seen over the last generation. Teams have begun to ‘copy’ his...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater beats Drew Lock for Denver Broncos QB1 job

The Denver Broncos have decided on a QB1 for the 2021 season. Teddy Bridgewater has beaten Drew Lock for the top job and will start. The Denver Broncos have made their decision at the quarterback position. Drew Lock, the incumbent and full-time starter since the end of the 2019 season, has been beaten in the training camp and preseason competition by veteran Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos vs. Vikings: 11 things Denver fans should watch for

The Denver Broncos will face the Minnesota Vikings in their preseason opener on Saturday. Here’s a quick look at 11 things to watch for from Denver’s perspective. Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have been “even-steven” at training camp. Will one of them manage to pull ahead in preseason?. “The main...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: It’s time to announce a starting quarterback

The Denver Broncos have had an open competition all summer and after two preseason games, not much has been solved in terms of finding a starter. The good news is both Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater have looked great when given the opportunity, even if it has come against backups in the preseason. Vic Fangio and his staff have some good choices, but it’s time to make a decision.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Was there ever really a quarterback competition?

The Denver Broncos are going with Teddy Bridgewater to be the team’s starting quarterback. This is sure to draw up plenty of conversation within the fanbase as there will be many who feel this was the right decision but likely just as many who feel it’s not. That was always going to be the case.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLPosted by
purplePTSD.com

Minnesota Gets a Bargain With Everson Griffen’s Contract

Perhaps the most exciting purple news from the week was the Everson Griffen signing. Initially, the contract details weren’t known, but the safe money (pun intended) was on a modest deal. Even still, it’s at least somewhat surprising to see Griffen making so little:. Shortly thereafter, Cronin provides further clarity...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Drew Lock looks like the guy in preseason performance vs. Seahawks

Drew Lock didn’t start the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night, but he made some plays and kept pace with Teddy Bridgewater. While Lock started the preseason opener against the Minnesota Vikings and looked fabulous in the process, Bridgewater responded with a nearly perfect effort against Seattle, helping the Broncos get out to a 14-0 lead in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy