Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

He-man cooks dinner, fairness of O.J.Simpson trial

San Diego weekly Reader
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI am stepping through the front door of Andronico’s, my countenance set to grim purpose. Andronico’s is a grocery store, the kind that doesn’t carry 1 variety of pear, they carry 17. They don’t stock 5 kinds of cheese, they stock 200. Andronico’s sells every exotic piece of leaf, meat, cheese, fruit, and wine that a sensitive personhood could desire. The store gleams; the feel is oppressive cleanliness. Uniformed employees are always in motion.

www.sandiegoreader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Hefner
Person
Adolf Hitler
Person
Will Shortz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#African American#Times#Globe#Asian American#Chinese#Far Mulan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
RecipesPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Man Orders an Octopus for Dinner

I returned to California after spending nearly two years in Rome. I had gone on a study visa but my stay was extended when I received a one-year work permit, and indeed, it was a worthwhile experience to spend time away from home. However, I came back homesick. I guess...
RecipesTelegraph

How to throw a quick and easy no-cook dinner party

Around this time of year, as we eke out the last of the summer and pack the bank-holiday weekend with as many activities as we can muster, a menu such as this is a blessing: three dishes that you can conjure up at the drop of a hat, with minimal effort, no heat and easy-to-come-by ingredients.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Restaurant In The World, According To Bobby Flay

There are many things that can lead people to love a restaurant. According to Lightspeed HQ, the key to a great restaurant experience can include "friendly, personalized service, consistently great food, a memorable atmosphere, [and] efficient customer service." Gordon Ramsay somewhat agrees, telling the Future of Business and Tech that "A great restaurant will recognize locals instantly, understand how much time they have to dine in that restaurant and then, for me, it's all about the attention to detail — the specials to the cocktails to the lighting to the music to the seating arrangements."
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Strange Thing Guy Fieri Does To Every DDD Restaurant He Visits

You don't have to be a resident of Flavortown to know who Guy Fieri is. The spikey-haired restauranteur has been a staple on the Food Network since he won "Next Food Network Star" in 2006, and a year later his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" premiered (via Guy Fieri's website). The program colloquially known as DDD has put the spotlight on more than 1,275 restaurants around the world that serve up all kinds of food from classic diner fare to unique, international cuisine (via Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives Locations).
RecipesCitrus County Chronicle

The Amish Cook: Home-schooling, onion rings for dinner

It’s been hanging in the balance for days, even weeks. For some people in church, anticipation mounted at the thought of home-schooling our children this term, for others with multiple children, it looked like a tall order. We talked, we weighed pros and cons. Our children, who loved school last...
Food SafetyPosted by
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Throw It Away Now, Authorities Say

Whether you're adding it to your coffee in the morning or drinking it with your favorite dessert at night, milk is a staple in countless kitchens around the world. Unfortunately, if you're drinking one particular type of milk right now you could be putting your health at risk, authorities warn. Read on to discover if you should be tossing this dairy product from your fridge now.
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Satan Made a Handsome Offer to an Attorney

A hard-working attorney was stuck in his office one day with a pile of documents that needed attention. The lawyer didn't even realize that he was the only one left in the office. Suddenly, Satan appeared in front of his work desk and made him an irresistible offer. The devil...
AnimalsPosted by
IBTimes

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day: 10 Quotes For Our Animal Companions

Rainbow Bridge Remembrance Day is marked annually on Aug. 28 to honor the pets who are no longer with us. The death of a beloved pet, whether it’s the family dog, a cat or the chirpy birds, is always very heartbreaking and difficult to cope with. These adorable animals become part of our family and fill our lives with joy. On this day, remember the animal companions you once were around you.
Food & Drinksgoodhousekeeping.com

18 Places to Buy Fully Cooked Thanksgiving Dinner, Sides and Dessert

Although everyone looks forward to feasting endlessly on Thanksgiving Day, it’s far from a walk in the park if you are the host. I think we can all agree that hosting is a huge responsibility, from providing all the tasty Thanksgiving side dishes to pumpkin pie and more, there is hardly any down time! And let’s not forget creating the ultimate game plan when it comes to coordinating all the food to come out hot and ready for the table. Even though this can be a fun challenge for some home cooks if you want to flex your culinary skills, often times, this just isn’t the case. Unless you are doing a potluck-style dinner, this is when fully cooked Thanksgiving dinners you can buy come to the rescue!
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Earl Of Sandwich Just Added This Classic Item To Its Menu

The Earl of Sandwich has a new classic staple on its menu and it sounds absolutely delicious. The sandwich shop chain has 31 locations across the United States where you can grab it while it's still around, as the sandwich will only be on the menu for a limited time, per the brand.
Wyoming County, NYThe Daily News Online

Cooking with history: Wyoming County Fair demonstration includes venison stew, pumpkin pie

PIKE — While the summer sun is hot Thursday afternoon, the fire burning inside Wyoming County Fair’s historical house is even hotter. Dressed in period-appropriate 18th century clothing, Shirley Colopy said — as she carefully laid handmade dough across a metal pie tin — the hardest thing about making old recipes was the kitchen’s heat. She’s used to making food from scratch, so doesn’t find that aspect difficult.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern's Diner Go-To Order Is Surprisingly Simple

Vacations and travel bring out the gluttonous kid in all of us. Diets be damned, we are more likely to eat foods we shy away from when we are doing the daily grind. Local diners and their regional specialties, along with fast food restaurants like Chick-fil-a and Wendy's are must stops on many a traveler's road trip. Why? Maybe it's the Andrew Zimmern in all of us that wants to truly experience how others eat. It's a fact that we are more relaxed with our habits. Per the Hindu Times, the University of Georgia did a study a few years back and found that despite how active people are on vacation, 61% of those surveyed put on almost a full pound when they went on that coveted vacay.

Comments / 0

Community Policy