He-man cooks dinner, fairness of O.J.Simpson trial

Although everyone looks forward to feasting endlessly on Thanksgiving Day, it’s far from a walk in the park if you are the host. I think we can all agree that hosting is a huge responsibility, from providing all the tasty Thanksgiving side dishes to pumpkin pie and more, there is hardly any down time! And let’s not forget creating the ultimate game plan when it comes to coordinating all the food to come out hot and ready for the table. Even though this can be a fun challenge for some home cooks if you want to flex your culinary skills, often times, this just isn’t the case. Unless you are doing a potluck-style dinner, this is when fully cooked Thanksgiving dinners you can buy come to the rescue!